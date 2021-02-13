Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $316.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

