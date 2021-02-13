Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 10,181 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

