Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

