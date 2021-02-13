Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

NYSE GPN opened at $197.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.