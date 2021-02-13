DA Davidson Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $6.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.56.

NYSE COTY opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,944.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

