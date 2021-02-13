D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.16.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.18. 1,779,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $84.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

