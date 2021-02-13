D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.45. 20,346,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,155,660. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $336.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

