D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.21. 1,460,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

