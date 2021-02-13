D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $35,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310,598 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

NYSE TDOC traded up $9.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.66. 1,847,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $299.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

