D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 600 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.13. 5,787,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,344. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.