Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.57. 546,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,931. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

