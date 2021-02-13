Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.8% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after buying an additional 260,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,234,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,775,000 after buying an additional 230,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,432,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

