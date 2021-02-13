Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,675 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,436 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after acquiring an additional 423,464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 75.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 207,006 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $5,180,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $3,699,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.94. 362,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,811. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

