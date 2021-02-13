Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in IDEX by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IDEX by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in IDEX by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.87. The company had a trading volume of 353,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,518. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $187.25.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

