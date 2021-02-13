CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,325.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

