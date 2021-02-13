CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Earnings Results

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $162.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.65. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.