Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $11.19. Curis shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 66,846 shares.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Curis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $635.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Curis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.