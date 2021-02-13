CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post $11.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.33 million to $11.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $39.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.59 million to $39.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.01 million, with estimates ranging from $69.71 million to $74.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURI. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

