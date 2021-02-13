Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Cut to “Hold” at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CUB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut Cubic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.36.

NYSE:CUB opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cubic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter worth about $87,255,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 208,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 870.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after buying an additional 976,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after buying an additional 686,898 shares in the last quarter.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

