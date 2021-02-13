CryptoPing Price Hits $0.49 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $3,061.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00280739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00087646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.20 or 0.99109747 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062325 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

