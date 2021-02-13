CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $4.43 million and $1,165.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00284248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00105270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00081006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00093087 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00067175 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

