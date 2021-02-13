Critical Survey: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) vs. Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and AppYea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.78 billion 2.49 $1.84 billion $3.99 19.29 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 4 8 13 0 2.36 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $77.32, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than AppYea.

Volatility & Risk

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 8.78% 19.04% 11.79% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats AppYea on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, Internet of Things, interactive, and cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products and platforms for the healthcare industry. In addition, it offers revenue cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry; business advisory and data analytics services; and salesforce services. Further, the company develops custom cloud-based software and platforms; and provides consulting services that enable companies to plan, implement, and optimize automated cloud-based business processes and technologies. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company markets and sells its services through professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has collaboration with Verily Life Sciences to facilitate COVID-19 testing across the United States. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.