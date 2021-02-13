Critical Review: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) versus Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newtek Business Services and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services 0 3 0 0 2.00 Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.27%. Heritage Global has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newtek Business Services and Heritage Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services $59.29 million 7.93 $41.13 million $2.33 9.26 Heritage Global $26.17 million 3.98 $3.90 million $0.15 19.73

Newtek Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Newtek Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newtek Business Services and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services 32.87% 15.07% 6.24% Heritage Global 16.67% 33.36% 19.16%

Summary

Heritage Global beats Newtek Business Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

