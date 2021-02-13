Critical Review: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) versus Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Columbia Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.30 $17.69 million N/A N/A Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.17 $54.72 million $0.48 33.42

Columbia Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.84%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.41% -10.75% -3.42% Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

