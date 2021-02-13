Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.16 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

