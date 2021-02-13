Critical Contrast: Visa (NYSE:V) versus Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A Visa 49.74% 37.22% 14.61%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quhuo and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Visa 0 4 24 0 2.86

Quhuo currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.90%. Visa has a consensus price target of $224.19, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Quhuo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Visa.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quhuo and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $295.30 million 1.43 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Visa $21.85 billion 18.76 $10.87 billion $5.04 41.66

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo.

Summary

Visa beats Quhuo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It offers on-demand food delivery solutions for industry customers; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing company; housekeeping solutions for long-term housing rental service providers; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

