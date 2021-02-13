Critical Comparison: Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) versus MetaStat (OTCMKTS:MTST)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and MetaStat (OTCMKTS:MTST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and MetaStat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MetaStat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mateon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 934.48%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than MetaStat.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and MetaStat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% MetaStat N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MetaStat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaStat has a beta of -4.21, meaning that its share price is 521% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and MetaStat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A MetaStat $20,000.00 6.82 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

MetaStat has higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats MetaStat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About MetaStat

MetaStat, Inc., a precision medicine company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic and diagnostic treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company is developing novel drug candidates and companion diagnostic tests that target the MENA pathway. Its product candidates include MENA diagnostic assay, a tissue-based quantitative immunofluorescence test that measures expression of the pro-metastatic MENA protein splice-variant; companion diagnostic to predict RTK inhibitor drug responses and anti-microtubule drug responses; liquid blood-based biopsy to enhance cancer diagnosis and optimize patient care; MetaSite Breast assay, an immunohistochemistry test that measures micro-anatomical intravasat at blood vessels within the tumor microenvironment ion sites; and prognostic diagnostic to predict risk of cancer metastasis. The company's therapeutic targets a critical metastatic pathway in solid tumors responsible for driving tumor resistance and the spread of aggressive cancer. MetaStat, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

