Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

