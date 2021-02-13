Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRLBF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 2,134,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,581. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

