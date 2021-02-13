Credit Suisse Group Lowers Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLGNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.