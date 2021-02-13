Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE UGP opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

