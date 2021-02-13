Creative Planning Sells 579 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.