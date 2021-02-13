Creative Planning Sells 4,810 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

INO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,296 shares in the company, valued at $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.