Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 51.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 591,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 838,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

