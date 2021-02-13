Creative Planning Buys Shares of 9,951 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000.

ARKF stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70.

