Creative Planning Buys 902 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,102. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.