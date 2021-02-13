Creative Planning Boosts Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:SQM opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

