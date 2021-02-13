Cowen Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $460.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $385.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.60.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $504.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.94 and its 200-day moving average is $349.01. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Illumina by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

