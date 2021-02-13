Cowen Raises GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $99.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.60.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $529,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,685. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.