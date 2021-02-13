Cowen Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $74.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,944,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,150,000 after buying an additional 3,213,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

