Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

CVLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CVLG opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $312.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

