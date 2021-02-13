Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

CUZ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 719,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

