Cormark Boosts Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$1.25

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DML. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.02.

DML stock opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,583.50. Insiders sold a total of 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991 in the last three months.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

