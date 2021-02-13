Contrasting Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lyft and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.62 billion 5.06 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -5.82 American Well N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Well has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63% American Well N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lyft and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 9 24 0 2.73 American Well 0 6 4 0 2.40

Lyft presently has a consensus price target of $59.66, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. American Well has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.74%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Lyft.

Summary

Lyft beats American Well on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, and kiosks. Its application is available on App Store and Google Play. American Well Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. It has additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Seattle, Washington; and Ramat Gan, Israel.

