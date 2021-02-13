Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $769.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $769.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $819.50 million. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

NYSE CLR traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $23.02. 2,431,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,573. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.