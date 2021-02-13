Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CTTAF stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 439. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.72.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

