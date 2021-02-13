Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CTTAF stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 439. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

