Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CCM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,229. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

