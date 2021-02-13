Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE CCM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,229. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.
About Concord Medical Services
