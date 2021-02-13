Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 3,819,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,014,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 207.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 59.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $623,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

