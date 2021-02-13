Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 3,819,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,014,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.
