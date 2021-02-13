Comparing Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mail.ru Group and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mail.ru Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.84%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.51 billion 4.24 $289.63 million $1.34 20.00 Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock $28.13 billion 0.57 $1.65 billion N/A N/A

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group 0.43% 7.79% 5.49% Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mail.ru Group beats Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers myWidget, a service for media, bloggers, and other content generators; Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; Tarantool DBMS; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; MAPS.ME, a service for providing offline maps and navigation capabilities for mobile devices by using OpenStreetMap data; and media services. Additionally, it is involved in the operation of online portals, online games, and Internet payment systems; research and development of online products; and provision of hosting services. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia. It also processes associated petroleum gas; and refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, bitumen, and roofing materials. In addition, the company is involved in wholesaling, retailing, and storing petroleum products, as well as the provision of supplementary services at the gas stations. Further, it provides banking, insurance, engineering, and television and radio broadcasting services; constructs buildings and structures; and manufactures wood construction products. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Surgut, Russia.

