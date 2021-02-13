Comparing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Getty Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Getty Realty 33.71% 8.16% 3.84%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.13 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Getty Realty $140.65 million 8.60 $49.72 million $1.72 16.44

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

